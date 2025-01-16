Saif Needs Rest After 5-hour Surgery, Cops Have Formed 10 Teams to Nab Culprit: Minister Shelar

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday said actor Saif Ali Khan has undergone a five-hour surgery following injuries in a knife attack at his Bandra home and needs rest.

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder in his highrise apartment in the early hours of the day and rushed to Lilavati hospital with the blade still lodged in his spine.

Talking to reporters after visiting the hospital, Shelar, the BJP MLA from Vandre (Bandra) West, said, "Saif suffered six stab wounds and underwent five-hour surgery. He needs rest. We must ensure the family recovers from the trauma and shock. It is inappropriate to indulge in politics (over the incident)." Shelar said he had discussed the incident with police officials, who told him 10 teams have been formed to nab the culprit.