3 Killed, 30 Injured in Protest Against Mosque Survey in UP's Sambhal; Internet Suspended

Sambhal: At least 15 people have been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district following violent clashes and alleged stone-pelting during a mosque survey on Sunday morning. The unrest resulted in three fatalities and injuries to around thirty people.

The Sambhal administration has issued a directive prohibiting the entry of outsiders into the district in response to the recent unrest in the region after a mosque survey. According to the order issued by the Sambhal administration, all outsiders, including social organisations and public representatives have been barred from the area until December 1. This move comes as part of precautionary measures to maintain law and order following the disturbances that rocked the area on Sunday.

The decision was made after a thorough assessment of the situation, with the local authorities citing security concerns and the need to prevent any escalation of tension. The prohibition applies to individuals and groups not residing within the district, including members of various social and political parties, as well as any public figures intending to visit the area during this period.

3 Killed, Over 30 Injured Including 20 Police Personnel

Earlier, the Sambhal district administration on Sunday ordered a 24-hour internet suspension in the district following violence over a mosque survey that left three people dead and around 30 people injured including 20 policemen. The unrest began when a team arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a fresh survey on Sunday, prompting locals to allegedly attack security personnel and pelt stones at the police. In response, the police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Sambhal has been witnessing a heightened sense of tension following these recent incidents that led to widespread protests and clashes. The district administration, in coordination with law enforcement agencies, has been actively monitoring the situation. Authorities are on high alert and have deployed additional police forces in sensitive areas to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.

Officials said that the survey, conducted from 7 am to 11 am, began peacefully under police presence. However, tension escalated when a mob gathered and pelted stones at the survey team and security personnel. Divisional Commissioner Singh told ANI, “Some people started stone-pelting, and the police dispersed them. Then, a larger mob of 2000-3000 people gathered and started stone-pelting again.”

Protesters torched vehicles and pelted stones at police officers. Security forces responded with tear gas and batons to disperse the mob. Over 15 individuals, including two women, were arrested for stone-pelting, officials said.

The administration has also ordered the closure of schools in the Sambhal district on 25 November. The closure order will affect all educational institutions in the region, including primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The district administration has stated that this decision is a precautionary measure, and further orders will be given after assessing the situation tomorrow.

As per the announcement, schools will remain closed for tomorrow, and the authorities will monitor the situation closely. They have assured parents and the public that a decision about the continuation or extension of the closure will be made based on the developments on the ground.

Meanwhile, the decision to limit access to the district comes in the wake of attempts by outside groups to influence the situation, which authorities believe could inflame existing tensions. By curbing outside intervention, the administration aims to allow local law enforcement and administrative officials to focus on resolving the issues at hand without external pressures.

Officials have urged residents to remain calm and avoid participating in any activities that could disrupt public peace. They have also reassured the public that the situation is being closely monitored and that the necessary steps are being taken to ensure safety and stability.