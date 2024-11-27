Sambhal Administration Suspends Internet Service For 48 Hours Ahead of Friday's 'Jumme Ki Namaaz'

Sambhal: The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the suspension of internet service for the next 48 hours in response to the recent violence and rising tensions in the district following an ASI survey of a mosque in the region. According to the Sambhal Administration, the decision to suspend the internet service was aimed at maintaining law and order during a sensitive period marked by Friday's ‘Jumme ki Namaaz’ and the scheduled hearing in the Chandausi court.

The suspension of internet services comes after clashes erupted in Sambhal earlier this week, with local residents protesting the ongoing Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at a mosque in the area, which some claim could have historical and religious significance. The situation escalated quickly, leading to unrest as tensions mounted between different groups in the region.

The Sambhal district authorities cited concerns about further disturbances during the Muslim Friday prayers, when large congregations gather in mosques and the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the ASI survey. A statement from the district administration noted that internet suspension was a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of misinformation and to prevent the situation from escalating further.