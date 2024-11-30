Sambhal Violence: Rioters Seen Instigating Locals, Chanting Slogans Outside Mosque in New Video

Sambhal Violence: A new CCTV video has emerged where a prominent Maulana is seen inciting a crowd, fueling tensions and encouraging violence in Sambhal.

The video shows the religious figure actively provoking the mob, sparking unrest in the area.

Watch | CCTV Footage Rioters Seen Instigating Locals in Sambhal

Security forces remained stationed in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, after a stone-pelting incident on November 24 related to the Shahi Jama Masjid survey.

Earlier on Saturday, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party was stopped by the UP Police from visiting Sambhal, which had seen violent clashes over the court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque. Sources confirmed that Shyam Lal Pal, the SP's UP unit chief, was also placed under house arrest.

At present, Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is enforced in the district until December 10, 2024. This section prohibits gatherings of five or more people without prior authorization.

Clashes Erupt Over Survey

Tensions in Sambhal had been escalating since November 19, when a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid began after a petition claimed that a Harihar temple once stood at the site.

The situation took a violent turn on Sunday, when a large crowd gathered near the mosque and began shouting slogans as the survey team commenced its work, further intensifying the unrest.

What led to the survey?

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal has become the focal point of controversy due to claims that it was built on the remnants of a Shri Hari temple, allegedly destroyed by Mughal emperor Babur in the early 16th century.