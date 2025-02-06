Couldn't Drink Water, Saw People Dying: Deported Indians Recall 'Donkey-Route' Journey to US

Chandigarh: A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 104 Indian deportees landed at Amritsar airport on Wednesday. The individuals were sent back under former US President Donald Trump 's strict immigration policies after being caught entering the country illegally.

The deportation comes just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's scheduled visit to Washington for talks with President Trump. Upon arrival, the deportees were questioned by Punjab Police and various intelligence agencies to check for any criminal records.

Surviving the ‘Donkey Route’

Deportees revealed that they had used the 'donkey route,' a dangerous, illegal pathway to enter the US through multiple countries.

One deportee from Punjab described the harsh journey, saying, "Our clothes worth Rs 30,000-35,000 were stolen on the way. We were first taken to Italy, then Latin America. We endured a 15-hour boat ride and walked 40-45 km. We crossed 17-18 hills. If someone slipped, there was no chance of survival. Injured people were left behind to die. We saw dead bodies along the way."

Harwinder Singh, a resident of Tahli village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, recounted his gruelling journey to the US. He left for America in August last year, traveling through Qatar, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Nicaragua, and Mexico before illegally crossing into the US.

"We crossed hills. Our boat almost capsized in the sea, but we survived," he said.

Singh recalled witnessing death firsthand during the journey. "One person died in the Panama jungle, another drowned in the sea," he added.

According to Singh, his travel agent had assured him of a safe route through Europe to Mexico, but the reality was vastly different. He revealed that he had spent Rs 42 lakh on the journey.