SC Seeks Report on Alleged Biren Singh Audio Clip on Manipur Violence: Report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the submission of a forensic report in a sealed cover on audio tapes allegedly linked to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. These tapes reportedly contain statements suggesting his involvement in the state’s ethnic violence.

Petition Seeks Independent Probe

The order was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar in response to a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust. The petition demands an independent probe into the controversial recordings. The matter is scheduled for a hearing in the week starting March 24, 2025.

CM’s Alleged Statements Spark Controversy

According to a Live Law report, Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, argued that a private forensic lab, ‘Truth Labs,’ had verified with over 93% accuracy that the voice in the tapes belonged to CM Biren Singh. The recordings purportedly feature the CM claiming that he permitted Meitei groups to loot the state's armoury and shielded them from arrest. The tapes, according to Bhushan, were leaked by an attendee of a closed-door meeting. He termed the issue ‘serious,’ alleging that the Chief Minister was abetting violence.

Government Defends CM, Questions Petitioner’s Intent

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, opposed the plea, suggesting that the petitioner should approach the High Court first. He informed the court that an FIR had already been registered, and an investigation was in progress. The investigating agency has also reached out to social media platforms where the tapes were uploaded for verification.

Mehta further alleged that the petitioner carried an ‘ideological bias’ with a ‘separatist mindset.’ He pointed out that even the judges’ panel set up by the Supreme Court had raised concerns over certain civil society groups attempting to escalate tensions.

Forensic Report Submission Ordered

During the hearing, CJI Khanna inquired about the status of the forensic report. The Solicitor General assured that it could be submitted. The court has now sought the official forensic findings, following which further proceedings will take place.