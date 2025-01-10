School Bus Rammed By Speeding Truck In Bhopal: 1 Student Dead, Over 25 Others Injured

Bhopal: A massive collision between a school bus and a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal left at least one student dead and over two dozen students severely injured. The incident occurred on Thursday morning at the Bhouri Bypass, located on the outskirts of Bhopal. According to the Bhopal police the bus was carrying students from a private school who were returning from a campus visit to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Reports suggest that the bus was travelling at a normal speed when a truck, moving at high speed, rammed it from behind. On information, the local police along with the district administration and the fire department personnel rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

As per the police, the collision caused massive damage to the rear section of the bus, throwing many students off their seats and injuring them. After the accident, the passersby and the local residents immediately rushed to the spot and started to rescue the injured students inside the bus.

A senior police official stated, "A total of 9 children have been sent to different hospitals. The kids were travelling in a bus and the speeding truck, in a bid to overtake the school bus, rammed it from behind.”

“The kids who were sitting in the back of the bus have been injured. Two kids received severe injuries, and we'll get to know about the nature of their injuries once the hospitals provide an update," the police officer said.

A video from the accident site has also surfaced showing the condition of the mangled bus. It also showed students seated on a field near the accident site with locals engaged in rescue operations.

According to the eyewitnesses, the truck driver was driving recklessly and failed to control the vehicle, leading to the crash. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident to determine further details and ensure accountability.