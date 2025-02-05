Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Search Ops Launched in Poonch After Massive Explosion in Forward Area

Published 12:24 IST, February 5th 2025

Search Ops Launched in Poonch After Massive Explosion in Forward Area

The explosion was reported late last night at around 10.05 PM in the forward area

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Image used for representation | Image: PTI representative

Jammu: Joint Security have launched a massive search operation in the forward areas of the Krishna Ghati sector after a mine explosion triggered a loud blast along the Line of Control (LoC). The explosion was reported late last night at around 10.05 PM in the forward area falling under the area of responsibility of the JAT regiment of the Indian Army.

Following the explosion, Indian Army troops immediately opened fire at the suspected location. Security forces are now conducting extensive searches in the area to rule out any possible infiltration attempt. Sources informed Republic that a claymore mine which was part of an infiltration grid in a deep riverine went off after which forces have opened multiple rounds of fire as they suspected the mine to have been stepped up by someone which triggered the blast. Sources, however, have denied that a group of terrorists was spotted before this blast and have said that searches have been launched in the area.

This development comes days after two terrorists were eliminated while attempting to infiltrate in the nearby Khari Karmara area on January 31. Indian Army troops on the input of Jammu and Kashmir Police have neutralised two Lashkar terrorists in this operation which led to the recovery of 03 AK series rifles, 01 pistol, 16 magazines, a dagger, and other ammunition. The group was believed to have 3-4 terrorists, but others managed to escape taking advantage of dense darkness.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:24 IST, February 5th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Polls 2025 LIVE: AAP-BJP-Cong, 3-Way Contest for Capital's Throne
Election News
India Important Market for AI, Should Be Among Leaders: CEO Sam Altman
Tech News
Professor Offers to Quit as Video of Her 'Marrying' Student Is Viral
India News
Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Takes Boat Ride at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Watch: PM Modi Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam During Maha Kumbh Visit
India News
Trump to Sign Order Barring Transgender Female Athletes from Competing
World News
PM Modi Offers Prayers at Maha Kumbh, to Meet Saints Shortly
India News
Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey?
Entertainment News
27 Year Old Man Man Caught With Rs 12.9 Lakh Ganja in Thane, Arrested
India News
BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: