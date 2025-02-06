Secunderabad Encounter: Accused Wanted In Firing Case Shot In Leg

Secunderabad: In Uttar Pradesh's Secunderabad, a brief police encounter, under ‘Operation Langda’ left a fugitive criminal injured and lame after being shot in the leg. The accused has been identified as Anas, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was shifted to hospital for treatment. According to the police, the accused was wanted in a firing case and was apprehended by the police during the encounter.

According to reports, the police recovered a pistol, live and empty cartridges, and a bike from the scene. The police stated that the accused was accompanied by one of his associates, who managed to abscond from the spot, during the encounter.

The police stated that the operation aimed to crack down on criminal activity in the region.

Last month, a heavy firing incident occurred between two parties in the Gaddiwada locality. Following the incident, the police registered a case under relevant sections and initiated a probe. The accused was wanted in the same case, for whom, the police had launched a search operation.

"We are committed to maintaining law and order in the region and will take all necessary steps to ensure public safety," said Poornima Singh, CO Secunderabad.

The police are continuing their investigation into the encounter and are working to apprehend the absconding associate.