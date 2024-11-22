Security Forces Dance to Tune of Folk Music After Eliminating 10 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Sukma: The District Reserve Guards (DRG) personnel were captured dancing in joy to the beats of folk music with guns in their hands after an intense encounter with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Friday. The massive encounter with security forces in Sukma resulted in the killing of as many as ten Maoists including three women. A video of the security personnel dancing together is also going viral.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the security personnel were seen dancing to the beats of the folk music of Chhattisgarh as they celebrated their accomplishment. Apart from killing 10 Maoists, the security forces also recovered several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS and a Self-Loading Rifle.

According to the reports, on Friday, an encounter broke out in a forest area of Sukma district within the jurisdiction of the Bhejji police station area between security personnel and Maoists in which at least ten Maoists were killed.

The encounter broke out when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, news agency PTI quoted Inspector General of Police (IGP, Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

As per the information, the encounter was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to Konta and Kistaram area committees of the radical outfits on forested hills of Korajguda, Dantespuram, Nagaram and Bhandarpadar villages.

During the search operation, the forces have also recovered several weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS and a Self-Loading Rifle.

Earlier on November 18, security forces neutralised five Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Kanker region last week