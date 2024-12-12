Solar Storm Warning: NOAA Predicts Radio Blackouts from Intense Sun Activity This Week

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has raised concerns about potential radio blackouts this week due to intense solar activity. On Sunday, the sun emitted an X-class solar flare, the most powerful type of solar flare, which could disrupt high-frequency radio communications on Earth.

What Are Solar Flares?

Solar flares are sudden bursts of electromagnetic radiation from the sun's surface. These occur when magnetic fields on the sun's surface twist and tangle, releasing vast amounts of energy. Such flares can disturb high-frequency (HF) radio signals, affecting navigation and emergency communications on Earth.

Recent X-class solar Activity

The recent X-class solar flare is part of the sun’s active phase, known as the solar maximum. During this period, the sun ejects powerful flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs). CMEs are massive outflows of magnetic fields and plasma from the sun's atmosphere that can disrupt satellites, power grids, and other infrastructure.

According to space weather physicist Tamitha Skov, the recent CME is expected to graze Earth, causing only mild impacts. “The solar storm launched will graze Earth to the west. Expect only mild impacts by midday December 11,” she posted on X.

Impact on Radio Communications

The recent solar flare caused shortwave radio blackouts in southern Africa, which was on the sunlit side of the Earth at the time. These blackouts occur when X-rays and ultraviolet radiation ionize the upper atmosphere, making it harder for radio signals to travel. The signals lose energy as they collide with electrons in the ionized layers, leading to weak or completely absorbed transmissions.

While this event is not expected to cause harm to humans, it serves as a reminder of the sun’s unpredictable and powerful nature.

No Harms to Phone and Laptops

Although solar flares do not affect everyday devices like phones and laptops, CMEs can pose significant risks to power grids. When CMEs interact with Earth's magnetic field, they induce electrical currents that can damage transformers and reduce grid capacity. Repairs to such damage are often time-consuming and expensive.

Vibrant Auroras and Mild Effects

Despite the potential risks, CMEs also create stunning auroras when they interact with Earth’s magnetosphere. This event is likely to cause only mild geomagnetic disturbances, sparking auroras in higher latitudes while minimizing disruptions.