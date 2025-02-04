Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Some Speak on Foreign Policy To Show Themselves As Mature: PM Modi Taunts Rahul Gandhi

Published 19:15 IST, February 4th 2025

Some Speak on Foreign Policy To Show Themselves As Mature: PM Modi Taunts Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi said that some people feel compelled to discuss foreign policy merely to “appear mature."

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi said that some people feel compelled to discuss foreign policy merely to “appear mature." | Image: x

New Delhi: Replying to the motion of thanks on the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, with a particular focus on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

PM Modi said that some people feel compelled to discuss foreign policy merely to “appear mature”, even if such commentary might damage the nation's international image. 

“During the discussion of the President's speech, foreign policy was also mentioned, and some people believe that unless one speaks about foreign policy, they don't appear mature. Therefore, they think foreign policy should be talked about, even if it might harm the country,” he said. 

He added, “If they genuinely have an interest in foreign policy, want to understand it, and aim to do something in this field in the future, they should definitely read a book on the subject.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks were a direct response to Rahul Gandhi’s recent speech in the Lok Sabha, where the Congress leader questioned the government’s handling of Chinese incursions and alleged that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar was sent to the US last December to seek an invitation for PM Modi to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. 

Jaishankar too had refuted these claims on X, clarifying that his visit was focused on meetings with the Secretary of State, the NSA of the Biden Administration, and chairing a gathering of Consuls General, while also meeting the incoming NSA-designate—adding that no invitation for the Prime Minister was discussed. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Rahul Gandhi's comments on the India-China border issue as “irresponsible” and expressed “deep regret” over them.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:15 IST, February 4th 2025

