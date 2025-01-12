Stone Pelting On Train Bound For Maha Kumbh: Passengers Share Videos Of Broken Glass

Jalgaon: A shocking incident of stone pelting occurred on the Taptiganga Express, a train travelling from Surat in Gujarat to Prayagraj, as it passed through Jalgaon in Maharashtra on Sunday. The train, which was carrying several passengers on their way to take a ritual bath at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, was targeted when stones were thrown at the train’s windows, breaking the glass and causing panic among the passengers.

The incident took place around 3.20 pm when the train was leaving Jalgaon station. According to railway officials, a stone was thrown at the window of coach B-6, breaking the glass near berth numbers 33 to 39. Passengers in the AC coach, who were shocked by the loud crash of the breaking glass, quickly recorded videos and informed the authorities about the incident. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries to the passengers.

Sohanlal, the Deputy CTI/ST on duty, stated that a young man, aged around 20-22, was identified as the culprit who threw the stone. The individual reportedly fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack. Railway police were promptly alerted, and Sub-Inspector NK Singh boarded the train at Bhusaval station to record the statement of the Deputy CTI.

Following the incident, Inspector Jalgaon and Sub-Inspector Manoj Soni attended the site where the stone pelting occurred. However, no further information about the assailant was obtained, and the suspect had already escaped. As a result, a case was filed against an unknown person at the Jalgaon RPF (Railway Protection Force) police station. The investigation has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Manoj Soni.

The passengers, many of whom were heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, expressed their fear and distress after the stone-pelting incident. Several shared videos showing the broken glass, and their concerns about the safety of the journey. The situation has been unsettling for the pilgrims, who were already focused on their spiritual journey to the Kumbh Mela.