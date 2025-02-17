'Stop Assuming China Is Enemy': Sam Pitroda Bats For Beijing, Plays Down Threat

New Delhi, India: Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress , seemed to downplay the ongoing threat posed by China, drawing sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Just a month after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi claimed in Parliament that India had lost territory to China, a claim that was quickly dismissed by the government, Pitroda dismissed the India-China tensions as "blown out of proportion."

Responding to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump could control the threat from China, Pitroda suggested that India’s approach has been unnecessarily “confrontational.”

Pitroda’s remarks come at a time when China’s aggressive actions, including border skirmishes and territorial expansion, have raised serious concerns about India’s national security.

BJP Slams Pitroda's Remarks as Irresponsible

The BJP was quick to react, accusing Pitroda of being disconnected from the severity of China’s actions. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha took to social media, stating, “Those who ceded away 40,000 square km of our land to China still see no threat from the Dragon.”

This statement referenced the controversial territorial concessions made by the Congress-led government in the past, further fueling criticism from the BJP.

Another BJP leader also accused Congress and its leadership of having a “soft corner” for China. "Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, and George Soros work as China’s agents," Bhandari claimed. He also alluded to a secret 2008 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Congress Party and the Communist Party of China, alleging that it laid the groundwork for the Congress Party’s favorable stance toward China.

Pitroda Calls for Collaboration Instead of Confrontation

In his comments, Pitroda suggested that the world’s approach to China should shift from confrontation to collaboration.

“We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one,” Pitroda stated.

Pitroda’s comments seem disconnected from the increasing aggression displayed by China in recent years. The growing presence of Chinese forces along India’s northern border, coupled with China's assertive policies in the South China Sea, have led to heightened concerns across India’s security establishment.

Trump Offers Mediation, India Rejects

Pitroda’s comments also come in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to India, where he offered to mediate in the ongoing India-China border dispute. Trump acknowledged the intensity of the border skirmishes and expressed optimism about de-escalation but emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts.

However, India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, rejected the offer, stating that India would continue to pursue a bilateral approach to resolving tensions with China.

The Opposition’s Claims of China Controlling Indian Territory

Pitroda’s comments also echo a larger narrative within the Opposition. Rahul Gandhi had earlier claimed in Parliament that China controls 4,000 square kilometers of Indian land, a statement that was immediately refuted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.