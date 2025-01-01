Student Kills Parents After Dispute Over Education, Career In Nagpur

Nagpur: An engineering student in Maharashtra’s Nagpur allegedly killed his parents after differences over education and his career, police said. According to reports, the accused has been identified as 25-year-old Utkarsh Dhakhole who committed the crime at his house in Kapil Nagar, Nagpur. The incident took place on December 26, after neighbours claimed of foul smell.

The cops recovered the bodies from the house and arrested Utkarsh who confessed to the crime. According to police, Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother and later stabbed his father when he returned from work.