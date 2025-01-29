‘People Were Trampled’: Eyewitnesses Recall Chaos at Maha Kumbh Stampede

Mahakumbh: Scattered shoes, slippers, and clothes at the Sangam site tell the story of the chaos that erupted early Wednesday during the Maha Kumbh. Devotees described the terrifying moments as people pushed and shoved each other in a desperate attempt to take a holy dip at the auspicious time on Mauni Amavasya.

Mahakumbh Stampede in Early Hours

The stampede, which occurred around 2 am, claimed several lives and left many injured as crores of pilgrims struggled for space.

Eyewitnesses suggest that a sudden surge of devotees at the Sangam led to the tragedy. Pilgrims from across the country had gathered, all eager to take the sacred dip precisely at 3 am, the start of the auspicious hour.

Barricades Collapse as Crowd Surges

"Many devotees had been patiently waiting for the right moment. Some were sitting or even lying near the ghats, while the bathing area was barricaded. But after midnight, a sudden rush of devotees caused the barricades to collapse, and in the commotion, many who were seated or resting on the ground were trampled," recalled Madhumita, a devotee from Assam who witnessed the incident.

Badama Devi, an elderly woman from Bihar’s Begusarai, broke down as she spoke about the tragedy. "We knew this moment would never come again in our lifetime. That’s why we traveled so far and waited so long to take a dip in the Ganga at the right time," she said.

Ram Sumiran from Jharkhand’s Palamu echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This sacred moment comes only once in 144 years. No one wanted to miss it. Hundreds of devotees were lying on the ground, waiting for the auspicious hour. But suddenly, the crowd surged, the barricades collapsed, and many were trampled underfoot."

He added that apart from taking the dip, many had stayed back to catch a glimpse of the Naga sadhus.

A video of Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant urging devotees to follow safety measures has now gone viral. In the footage, Pant is seen warning devotees against overcrowding and cautioning them against lying down in the passage leading to the ghats. "Get up, get up... take a bath quickly. Many people are expected, and there is a risk of a stampede," he can be heard saying.

The Triveni Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati—is considered one of the holiest sites for Hindus. It is believed that taking a dip here during the Maha Kumbh, especially on special bathing days like Mauni Amavasya, washes away sins and grants salvation.

According to data from the Mela administration, by 2 pm on Wednesday, over five crore devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpawasis,' had taken the holy dip. Since the start of the Mela, 19.94 crore pilgrims have bathed in the Ganga.

