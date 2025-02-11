Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Don't Delete Existing or Reload Any New Data In EVMs: Supreme Court Directs Election Commission

Published 18:02 IST, February 11th 2025

Don't Delete Existing or Reload Any New Data In EVMs: Supreme Court Directs Election Commission

The Election Commission of India has been asked by the Supreme Court not to erase or upload any new data into the EVMs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
Representational image | Image: ANI/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delete or reload any new data to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which is a normal Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) after every round of elections are over.

More to follow…

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:02 IST, February 11th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: