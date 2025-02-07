Published 07:49 IST, February 7th 2025
'Symbol of Heroic Resistance': India Condemns Vandalism of Sheikh Hasina's Father's Dhaka Home
On Wednesday, a mob vandalized Rahman’s residence in Dhaka, according to Dhaka Tribune.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the vandalism at the historic residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs called the act ‘regrettable’ and emphasised its significance in Bangladesh’s national history.
India Condemns Attack on Historic Residence
In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025.”
He emphasized the house’s significance, stating that “all those who value the freedom struggle that shaped Bangladesh’s national identity recognize its importance. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned.”
Mob Storms Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence
On Wednesday, a mob vandalized Rahman’s residence in Dhaka, according to Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames inside the house as protesters stormed the premises after breaking open the gate.
The attack was reportedly linked to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Social media posts had earlier called for a “Bulldozer Procession” toward Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi-32 if Hasina delivered her speech, as per Dhaka Tribune.
By 10:45 p.m. (local time), an excavator was brought to demolish the house. Protesters, who arrived in a rally around 8 p.m., broke into the main gate and caused widespread destruction. Many reportedly climbed to the second floor, using hammers, crowbars, and wooden planks to destroy portraits of Rahman and damage sections of the house, Dhaka Tribune reported.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 07:49 IST, February 7th 2025