'Symbol of Heroic Resistance': India Condemns Vandalism of Sheikh Hasina's Father's Dhaka Home

New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the vandalism at the historic residence of Bangladesh’s founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in Dhaka on Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs called the act ‘regrettable’ and emphasised its significance in Bangladesh’s national history.

India Condemns Attack on Historic Residence

In response to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025.”

He emphasized the house’s significance, stating that “all those who value the freedom struggle that shaped Bangladesh’s national identity recognize its importance. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned.”

Mob Storms Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Residence

On Wednesday, a mob vandalized Rahman’s residence in Dhaka, according to Dhaka Tribune. Visuals showed flames inside the house as protesters stormed the premises after breaking open the gate.

The attack was reportedly linked to an online speech by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Social media posts had earlier called for a “Bulldozer Procession” toward Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi-32 if Hasina delivered her speech, as per Dhaka Tribune.