Tamil Nadu Police Detain 7 Bangladeshi Nationals Working Without Passports or Visas

Erode: Seven Bangladeshi nationals working at factories in Perundurai were detained for questioning on Sunday after it was discovered that they did not have passports or visas, according to the police.

The police reported that workers from northern parts of India, along with their families, were employed in various factories in the Perundurai area.

In a series of surprise raids conducted on Saturday night, police, along with central agency officials, targeted locations including Veppampalayam, Vallipurathanpalayam, and other areas within Perundurai taluk. During the raids, they identified the seven Bangladeshi nationals working without proper documentation.

They were handed over to Perundurai police, who are interrogating them to find out whether they were involved in any criminal activities in and around the area.

The detention of such Bangladeshi nationals continues in Tamil Nadu. Even last year, a number of them were detained in Erode and nearby places for not having passport or visa.

Earlier today, Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for failing to produce valid travel documents.

The woman was intercepted near the NRS Hospital on Saturday after police personnel spotted her roaming suspiciously, they said.

During interrogation, she failed to produce any valid travel documents to India, they added.

According to the police, the woman crossed the India-Bangladesh border a few days ago.