Taste of Victory: Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra Chief Bawankule Try Hands On Jalebi | WATCH

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis , state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, prepare jalebi as BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis Making jalebi with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure Mahayuti a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections . The BJP alone is leading on around 129 of the 288 seats, while its alliance Mahayuti is expected to win over 200 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Maharashtra Assembly.