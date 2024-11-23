Published 17:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Taste of Victory: Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra Chief Bawankule Try Hands On Jalebi | WATCH
Devendra Fadnavis Making jalebi with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, watch.
- India News
- 1 min read
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis , state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, prepare jalebi as BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state.
Devendra Fadnavis Making jalebi with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure Mahayuti a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections . The BJP alone is leading on around 129 of the 288 seats, while its alliance Mahayuti is expected to win over 200 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Maharashtra Assembly.
Meanwhile, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is ahead of the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand . Among the alliance partners, the BJP is leading on Maharashtra in 127 seats and on 26 seats in Jharkhand, according to Election Commission of India numbers.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:10 IST, November 23rd 2024