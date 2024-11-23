Search icon
  • Taste of Victory: Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra Chief Bawankule Try Hands On Jalebi | WATCH

Published 17:54 IST, November 23rd 2024

Taste of Victory: Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra Chief Bawankule Try Hands On Jalebi | WATCH

Devendra Fadnavis Making jalebi with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, watch.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra Chief Bawankule making Jalebi After Maharashta Win | Image: X

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis , state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, prepare jalebi as BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state.

Devendra Fadnavis Making jalebi with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure Mahayuti a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections . The BJP alone is leading on around 129 of the 288 seats, while its alliance Mahayuti is expected to win over 200 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Meanwhile, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is ahead of the BJP-led NDA  in Jharkhand . Among the alliance partners, the BJP is leading on Maharashtra in 127 seats and on 26 seats in Jharkhand, according to Election Commission of India numbers.  

Updated 18:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

