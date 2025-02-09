Telangana Shocker: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the boy, a ninth-grade student, returned home after attending a school function. His father questioned him for coming home late on Saturday night.

Telangana Shocker: Drunk Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son for Coming Home Late

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man then allegedly hit his son on the chest.

The police added that though the boy was rushed to a hospital, he died on the way.

The accused was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a murder case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding.