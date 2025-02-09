Election Delhi 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Telangana Shocker: Drunk Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son for Coming Home Late

Published 17:07 IST, February 9th 2025

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Telangana Shocker: Drunk Father Kills 14-Year-Old Son for Coming Home Late | Image: X

Telangana Shocker: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Choutuppal town in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday night.

The incident occurred when the boy, a ninth-grade student, returned home after attending a school function. His father questioned him for coming home late on Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man then allegedly hit his son on the chest.

The police added that though the boy was rushed to a hospital, he died on the way.

The accused was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, a murder case was registered against the accused, who is currently absconding. 

Further investigation is underway.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

