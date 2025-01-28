Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Terror-Related Case: NIA Raids at Multiple Places in J&K's Srinagar and Sopore

Published 11:15 IST, January 28th 2025

Terror-Related Case: NIA Raids at Multiple Places in J&K's Srinagar and Sopore

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
File photo for National Investigation Agency. | Image: PTI

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at several places in Srinagar and Sopore areas of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths carried out the searches at the residences of three persons identified as Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, A R Shalla and Nisar Ahmad.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at two places in Srinagar, including a residential house and an office premises belonging to a man hailing from Sopore town.

The searches were in progress and further details awaited. 

(Except the headline, this story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:15 IST, January 28th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: