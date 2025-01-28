Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thane Horror: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from 1st Floor of Apartment

Published 09:32 IST, January 28th 2025

Thane Horror: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from 1st Floor of Apartment

A 2-year-old boy was playing on the first floor of an apartment building when he accidently slipped and fell; the toddler in Maharashtra's Thane died.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Toddler Falls from First Floor of Apartment Building, Dies in Thane | Image: Freepik

Thane: A two-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on the first floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Badlapur area, they said.

The child resided with his family on the second floor of the building.

He was playing on the first floor of the building from where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said.

Some locals rushed him to a hospital in Dombivli where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital and police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

A probe was on into the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:32 IST, January 28th 2025

Recommended

'Wake Up Call For US': Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI
World News
Khushi On Admitting Getting Nose Job, Lip Fillers: People Think...
Entertainment News
Delhi High Court Orders Govt, CBSE to Take Action Against Dummy Schools
Education News
Cops Have Ruined My Son's Life: Father of Man Detained in Saif Case
India News
DeepSeek Hit with Massive Cyber Attack After AI Chatbot Tops App Stores
World News
India, China to Resume Direct Flights, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra | LIVE
India News
Chinese New Year 2025: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, And More To Share
Lifestyle News
2 Dead, 13 Rescued After 4-storey Building Collapses in Delhi's Burari
India News
Dehradun Schools Closed Today: DM Orders Holiday Ahead of PM's Visit
India News
Trump Says Microsoft in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Calls for Bidding War
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: