  • Thane Man Commits Suicide Due to Harassment Over Loan Recovery; 1 Held

Published 10:43 IST, February 3rd 2025

Thane Man Commits Suicide Due to Harassment Over Loan Recovery; 1 Held

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Shutterstock

Thane: A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh, following which police have arrested one person, an official said on Monday.

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident which took place last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused.

Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money, the official from Ganeshpuri police station said.

The man, who was under severe distress, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in Ganeshpuri area on January 14.

Following the incident, the victim's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was initially registered.

During the probe, the police found a recorded message left by Shaikh on his mobile phone, in which he purportedly held three persons responsible for his extreme step, the official said.

Following the evidence, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the three persons under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said .

The police arrested one of the accused on Saturday while search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

