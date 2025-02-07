Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Thane Shocker: Teacher Held for Sexual Harassment of 14-Year-Old Student

Published 10:05 IST, February 7th 2025

Thane Shocker: Teacher Held for Sexual Harassment of 14-Year-Old Student

A teacher from a private English medium school in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old female student.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thane Shocker: Teacher Held for Sexual Harassment of 14-Year-Old Student | Image: Shutterstock / x

Thane: A teacher from a private English medium school in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 14-year-old female student, police said on Friday.

Accused Naveen Ramchandra Nair (42), who teaches in a school in the Badlapur area, had allegedly been harassing the teenager since October last year, said an official.

Nair allegedly touched the girl inappropriately while she was writing her exams, in dance classes and during the distribution of the costume for an event, besides passing lewd comments, said the official citing the FIR.

The minor initially put up with the harassment but when Nair did not stop, she shared her ordeal with her mother, who approached the police on Thursday. Nair was then arrested.

The teacher has been booked for sexual harassment and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

District Child Welfare Officer Ramkrishna Reddy said the authorities ensured that swift action was taken against the teacher.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:05 IST, February 7th 2025

Recommended

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 25 Basis Points to 6.25% in Policy Review | LIVE
India News
Pakistani Hindus Take Holy Dip at Sangam During Maha Kumbh
India News
CUET PG 2025 Registration Ends Tomorrow on exams.nta.ac.in
Education News
Indian Deportee Shares Video from Panama Jungle Showing 'Donkey' Route
World News
Viral Video: Russian Dancer Goes for Kiss, Gets Bitten by Snake
Viral News
Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah Today: A Look At Venue And Guest List
Lifestyle News
THIS Actor Becomes Highest Paid On OTT For Charging ₹125 Crore
Entertainment News
Deva Concludes Opening Week At Disappointing Note, Mints Only ₹28.15 Cr
Entertainment News
NTA CMAT 2025 Result Expected Today at exams.nta.ac.in, Check Details
Education News
NY, Other States to Sue Over Elon Musk's DOGE Access to Federal System
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: