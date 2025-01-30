Thanks to Kejriwal's Liquor Scam, Wherever He Goes People See Liquor Bottle Instead Of Him: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Addressing a public rally at Delhi's Rohini area, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, lashed out at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Accusing Kejriwal of the alleged liquor scam, Shah said wherever the former Delhi Chief Minister went, people saw liquor bottles instead of him.

Shah further said Kejriwal accused the BJP of poisoning Yamuna as he sensed his party's imminent defeat in the assembly polls because he allowed the river to get polluted and forced the people of Delhi to drink its water.

Addressing a public meeting in Rohini Assembly constituency, Shah alleged corruption in the use of money meant for cleaning the Yamuna river during the AAP's rule, as he exhorted people to dislodge the Kejriwal-led party from power in Delhi.

"Kejriwal is making (such) excuses because he gave away the money meant for cleaning Yamuna to AAP's corruption," Shah charged, adding, "Kejriwal is resorting to such petty politics sensing his (party's) defeat in the election," Shah alleged that it's the AAP government under Kejriwal's leadership which allowed Yamuna to get polluted and forced the people of Delhi to drink its water.