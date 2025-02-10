Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Three New Criminal Laws to Be Implemented in Haryana by Feb 28, Says CM Saini

Published 20:32 IST, February 10th 2025

Three New Criminal Laws to Be Implemented in Haryana by Feb 28, Says CM Saini

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana."

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana." | Image: ANI

The three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by the end of this month, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, came into effect on July 1 after the laws were passed by Parliament.

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by February 28,".

"Chaired an important review meeting with officials regarding the three new criminal laws to be implemented in the state and the progress of development works," he also said in the post.

Those present in the meeting included Rajesh Khullar the chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister, Vivek Joshi the chief secretary, Sumita Misra the additional chief secretary of the home department and state police chief Shatrujeet Kapur. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:32 IST, February 10th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: