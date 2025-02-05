Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Three Workers Die as Wall at Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Published 14:48 IST, February 5th 2025

Three Workers Die as Wall at Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
3 workers die as wall at under-construction building collapses in Hyderabad | Image: Freepik

Hyderabad: Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the labourers were digging in the cellar of an under-construction commercial building. A layer of the wall collapsed on them, trapping them under the debris, police said based on preliminary investigations.

Three workers died and another was injured in the incident, a police official at L B Nagar police station said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Investigation is on. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:48 IST, February 5th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: