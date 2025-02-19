Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Tirupati Temple Board Member Abuses Staff For Denying Exit Through Mahadwaram Gate | VIDEO

Updated 16:53 IST, February 19th 2025

Tirupati Temple Board Member Abuses Staff For Denying Exit Through Mahadwaram Gate | VIDEO

Tirumala Temple board member abused a staff member after he was denied exit through Mahadwaram gate. A video has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tirupati Temple board member abuse staff after he was denied exit from Mahadwaram gate | Image: Republic

Tirumala: A member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board from Karnataka, Naresh Kumar, verbally abused a TTD Seva staff member after he was denied exit from the Mahadwaram gate in the premises. 

A video in this regard has gone viral across social media platforms, sparking anger among devotees. 

Naresh Kumar, after completing his darshan, attempted an exit through the Mahadwaram gate. According to reports, at that time the gate was temporarily closed for VIPs. He was informed about the same by one of the attenders. 

While abusing the staff, the board member said, “"Who put you here? Don't you know how to behave? Who allowed third-class people here?"

Tirupati Temple Board Member Abuses Staff | WATCH

Slamming the Telugu Desam Party, YSRCP said that the ruling party has inducted “uncultured” people into the temple board.

YSRCP Slams TDP

“Naresh Kumar scolded the employee, saying that he was a third-class son, without any reason to believe that he was in the presence of the Lord. You gave the post of TTD board member to such uncultured people. Shame on you,” YSCRP posted on X. 

Netizens React

Several social media users condemned the behaviour displayed by Tirumala board member. #SaveTirumalaFromTDP was trending on the social media platform X.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 16:51 IST, February 19th 2025

