Published 06:57 IST, February 10th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE
According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam today.
President Murmu is set to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on feb 10. The new Income Tax Bill will be presented today. BJP asks Delhi L-G for meeting with newly elected MLAs, likely to stake claim to form govt soon.
In other news, the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 application window closes today.
08:04 IST, February 10th 2025
CBI Arrests 4 in Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: TDP
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, according to sources from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
08:05 IST, February 10th 2025
President Murmu To Visit Maha Kumbh Today
President Murmu to take holy dip at triveni sangam in prayagraj today.
08:05 IST, February 10th 2025
Malayalam Actor Ajith Vijayan Passes Away at 57
Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away at the age of 57 here on Sunday.
07:43 IST, February 10th 2025
Over 1,000 Arrested in Bangladesh Under Nationwide Joint Forces Operation
Bangladesh’s security forces arrested 1,308 people under “Operation Devil Hunt”, launched overnight amid nationwide vandalism.
07:42 IST, February 10th 2025
New Income Tax Bill Expected to Be Tabled Today
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the new income tax bill, which is likely to be presented in the Lok Sabha today, as per sources.
06:55 IST, February 10th 2025
Updated 08:05 IST, February 10th 2025