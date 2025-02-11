Published 22:32 IST, February 11th 2025
Tourist Bus Overturns in UP’s Sultanpur, 15 Devotees Injured
A tourist bus carrying devotees from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh overturned in a roadside ditch after colliding with a culvert in UP’s Sultanpur.
Sultanpur (UP): A tourist bus carrying devotees from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh overturned in a roadside ditch after colliding with a culvert in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Tuesday morning. According to an official, at least 15 passengers were injured in the accident.
The bus had 22 passengers on board. Locals and police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and shifted them to a Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur. One devotee, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to a medical college in Sultanpur for advanced treatment.
According to the devotees, they were traveling to Kashi Vishwanath after visiting Ayodhya when the accident occurred. Chief Medical Officer Dr. OP Chaudhary confirmed that all the injured were out of danger.
