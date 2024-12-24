Search icon
  • Tourist Rush in Mussoorie: Uttarakhand Authorities Gears Up to Ensure Law and Order

Published 15:42 IST, December 24th 2024

The order, effective immediately, will remain in force until January 20, 2025, according to an official release. 

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tourist Rush in Mussoorie: Uttarakhand Authorities Gear Up to Ensure Law and Order | Image: X

New Delhi: In light of the anticipated rise in tourists during Christmas , New Year , and winter vacations, the Dehradun district administration on Tuesday directed authorities to ensure law and order and smooth traffic management in Mussoorie. 

The order, effective immediately, will remain in force until January 20, 2025, according to an official release.  

The directive, issued under Section 163(1) of the Indian Civil Defence Code, outlines a comprehensive winter travel system for Mussoorie. 

"This is the first time a structured winter travel system has been implemented in Mussoorie. It aims to ensure a hassle-free experience for visitors while maintaining public order," DM Savin Bansal stated.  

In a parallel development, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the Tourism Department to draft a policy to promote Uttarakhand as a premier wedding destination. 

The directive, issued during the third meeting of the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB), also included steps to expedite arrangements for night landings at Pantnagar and Dehradun airports.  

Additionally, the CM emphasized the swift development of two new cities and the phased execution of projects like the Ganga and Sharda Corridors and the Knowledge City in Dakpathar. These initiatives are expected to be formally launched by June 2026.  

"To achieve this goal, Uttarakhand must work on short, medium, and long-term plans that address the state's needs for the next 25 years," said Dhami 

Updated 15:47 IST, December 24th 2024

