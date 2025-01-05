Tribal Man Killed in Elephant Attack in Kerala’s Nilambur Forest

Malappuram: A 37-year-old tribal man tragically lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant while walking through a dense forest near Nilambur in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Poochappara settlement in the Karulai forest range when Mani, a member of the Cholanaikkan community, and a group of others were returning to their hamlet after dropping his children at a tribal hostel.

Despite the sudden elephant attack, the others in the group including two elders, three youths aged 18-19, and Mani’s five-year-old child managed to escape unhurt, according to locals.

Vinod, an eyewitness, recounted how Mani’s young child had a miraculous escape. "The child, who was in Mani’s arms, fell to the ground during the attack and was rescued by others," he told reporters.

The attack occurred around 6.45 pm. However, reaching the injured Mani proved challenging due to the remote location. Upon learning about the attack, Mani’s brother rushed to the scene and carried him on his shoulders for over 1.5 kilometers to reach an area accessible by vehicles.

Mani was then taken to the government hospital in Nilambur, but he succumbed to his injuries.