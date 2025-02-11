Tripura Man Kills Wife After Fight, Spends Night with Body Before Surrendering

Agartala: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife after a heated argument in Tripura, spent several hours with her body, and then walked into a police station to confess, according to officers on Tuesday. The accused, Shyamal Das, a resident of the Amtali police station area in West Tripura district, was arrested.

According to police, Das had a quarrel with his wife, Swapna, over family matters on Monday night.

In a fit of rage, he struck her with a blunt object, killing her on the spot. Instead of informing anyone, he stayed in the house with the body throughout the night.

On Tuesday afternoon, at around 1:20 pm, Das walked into the police station and informed officers that his wife was lying in a pool of blood inside their home.

A police team immediately rushed to the location and recovered the body.