Trudeau Calls His Officials 'Criminals' Over 'Wrong' Reports of PM Modi Link to Nijjar Case

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly criticized his own national security officials in a press conference and labelled them as 'criminals' for leaking classified and sensitive information to the media amid heightened diplomatic tensions with India after the murder of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

He accused the leaks of spreading misinformation and termed that such reports have 'got stories wrong.' Speaking at a press conference in Brampton Trudeau stated, “We have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media have consistently gotten those stories wrong.”

Trudeau’s comments came in response to a Canadian newspaper report that linked senior Indian leaders including PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The wrong act by Canadian officials further strained already tense India-Canada ties. Canadian officials leaked wrong information to media outlets and allegedly linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to violence on Canadian soil.