Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Trump's Big 'TARIFFS' Threat For Europe If It Didn't Buy Oil, Gas From United States

Published 20:25 IST, December 20th 2024

Trump's Big 'TARIFFS' Threat For Europe If It Didn't Buy Oil, Gas From United States

Donald Trump has now threatened the European Union (EU) for imposing heavy tariffs if it didn't close trade gap with the United States.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Untied States President-elect Donald Trump | Image: AP

Washington: Donald Trump has threatened the Europe Union as his inauguration day closes in when he will officially become the 47th President of the United States. Trump's new threat for EU is about buying oil and gas as the president-elect presses for reducing the trade gap. 

Taking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!”

Trump is demanding that the European Union must reduce the trade gap with the United States and make it a major market for purchasing oil and gas, otherwise he would be bombarding with tariffs.

Not just the European Union, the US president-elect Trump has been threatening with heavy tariffs to any country which has an imbalance trade with America.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:25 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.