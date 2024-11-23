Jharkhand Election Results 2024: JMM's Mathura Prasad Mahato Wins Tundi Seat

Tundi Election Results 2024: The counting of votes for the Tundi Assembly Election 2024 concluded on Saturday, November 23, 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) and the Congress - Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance are the main contenders for the seat. The election result is expected to play a key role in shaping the political scenario in Jharkhand.

Tundi Assembly constituency in Jharkhand is one of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state. The elections in Jharkhand took place in two phases in November.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Result 2024

Tundi Election Results 2024: Here Are The Updates

The JMM's Mathura Prasad Mahato won Tundi with 95527 votes.

Mathura Prasad Mahato of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is leading in the Tundi constituency (Constituency No. 42) with a margin of 25,603 votes.

Vikash Kumar Mahato from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trailing in second place. All 19 rounds of counting have been completed, but the result is yet to be officially declared.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes begins

06:00 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM following tight security.

Voting Details

The voting for the Tundi Assembly seat took place on November 20, 2024.

This was part of Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had divided the state elections into two phases.

Phase 1 was held on November 13, and Phase 2 on November 20.

Who is in the election fray in Tundi?

As we wait for the first set of result trends to come from the Tundi constituency, here's a look at the candidates in the fray in this election.

JMM candidate Mathura Prasad Mahato had won from the seat in the 2019 elections. Here's a lookout who's contesting this time around:

Vikash Kumar Mahato (BJP), Moti Lal Kisku (BSP), Ajmul Ansari (SP), Mathura Prasad Mahato (JMM), Bani Devi (AIFB), Motilal Mahto (JKLKM), Devilal Kisku (JMM (U)), Mahesh Chandra Das (PPI(D)), Kanchan Devi (PMPT), Kalawati Devi (RJKM), Kamal Prasad (Independent), Arun Soren (Independent), Ganesh Mandal (Independent), Khirodhar Mandal (Independent), Gautam Mandal (Independent), Gauri Shankar Mahto (Independent), Dipnarayan Singh (Independent), Pappu Kumar Nishad (Independent), Priyatosh Kumar Pathak (Independent), Rajesh Kumar Pandey (Independent)

Key Candidates in Tundi

Both the BJP and the Congress-JMM alliance have fielded candidates in the Tundi constituency.

The seat has always been a battleground for these major political groups, and this year’s contest has generated significant interest among voters and analysts.

Results and Importance

The results for Tundi will be announced later today once the vote counting is completed.

The outcome is critical as it could influence the balance of power in Jharkhand.