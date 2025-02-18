Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Two Dead, Several Injured as Vehicles Carrying Maha Kumbh Devotees Crash in Jharkhand

Updated 22:38 IST, February 18th 2025

Two Dead, Several Injured as Vehicles Carrying Maha Kumbh Devotees Crash in Jharkhand

Two women lost their lives and four others were injured after a car carrying devotees from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a truck.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Two Dead, Several Injured as Vehicles Carrying Maha Kumbh Devotees Crash in Jharkhand | Image: Representational

Ramgarh/Dhanbad: Two women lost their lives and four others were injured after a car carrying devotees from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a stationary truck on National Highway-33 in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

According to Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad, the injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The deceased, Piyari Manjhi and Bindu Manjhi, were residents of Jhalda in Purulia district, West Bengal.

Another Maha Kumbh Devotee Bus Crashes in Dhanbad

In a separate accident, at least 12 devotees were injured when their tourist bus collided with a truck on the Delhi-Kolkata road near Tetulia More in Dhanbad district, police reported.

The injured were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad for medical care.

Authorities have launched investigations into both incidents.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 22:38 IST, February 18th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: