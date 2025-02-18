Two Dead, Several Injured as Vehicles Carrying Maha Kumbh Devotees Crash in Jharkhand

Ramgarh/Dhanbad: Two women lost their lives and four others were injured after a car carrying devotees from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj collided with a stationary truck on National Highway-33 in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district on Tuesday, police said.

According to Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad, the injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The deceased, Piyari Manjhi and Bindu Manjhi, were residents of Jhalda in Purulia district, West Bengal.

Another Maha Kumbh Devotee Bus Crashes in Dhanbad

In a separate accident, at least 12 devotees were injured when their tourist bus collided with a truck on the Delhi-Kolkata road near Tetulia More in Dhanbad district, police reported.

The injured were rushed to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad for medical care.