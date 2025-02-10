Two Men Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident In J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu: Two men were killed and another was injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on the main road near the office of Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri at 8.45 pm, claiming the lives of Asad (23) from Darhal and Zulfkar Younis (22) from Panjgrian, officials said.

Pillion rider Wajid Hussain (20) was taken to hospital in a critical condition, the officials said.

They said one of the motorcycles also hit a passing car, but all the occupants of the four-wheeler escaped unhurt.