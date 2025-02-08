Two Minor Girls In School Uniforms Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha’s Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a shocking incident that occurred in Odisha's Malkangiri district, the bodies of two girls in school uniforms were found hanging from a tree in a forest. The Odisha police confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying that the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

According to a police official, the girls, who were missing for two days, were identified as Jyoti Haldar (13), daughter of Tinar Haldar of MV 74 village and Mandira Sodi (13), daughter of Baga Sodi of MV 126 village. Both were studying in standard VII in a local school.

The police official said that the family members had lodged a complaint, stating that they did not return home on Thursday after school.

After the girl went missing, the family members searched for the two minors but could not find them.

Hence, Mandira Sodi’s mother Mamata Sodi filed a complaint at MV 79 Police Station on Friday.

Locals found the two bodies hanging from a tree in the forest, the officer said.

After receiving the information, the police personnel of MV 79 Police Station and Motu Police Station along with Malkangiri SDPO Sachin Patel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident, he said.