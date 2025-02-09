Published 14:57 IST, February 9th 2025
UP Jail Receives Fake President's Order to Release Murder Accused; FIR Lodged
An FIR has been registered after the Saharanpur jail received a forged order, purportedly issued in the name of the president, to release a murder accused.
- India News
- 1 min read
Saharanpur: An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri police station here after the Saharanpur district jail received a forged order, purportedly issued in the name of the president of India, to release a murder accused, officials said on Sunday.
Senior jail superintendent Satyaprakash initiated a probe into the matter, which confirmed that the order was fraudulent. The fake order was issued for the release of an inmate named Ajay, who is facing trial in a murder case, he said.
"The jail administration found the order -- purportedly from the 'President's Court' -- suspicious. Upon verification, it was revealed that no such 'President's Court' exists," Satyaprakash said, adding that someone tried to mislead the officials with a forged release order.
Taking the matter seriously, the jail authorities informed the police. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at the Janakpuri police station on Friday against unknown persons. The probe is underway.
(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:57 IST, February 9th 2025