UP Police Set Up Floating Chowki as Maha Kumbh Begins With Paush Purnima at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh police have set up a special floating police chowki (post) to assist devotees as the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday, starting with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

A large number of devotees continued to arrive at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a scared confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.

A devotee Vijay Kumar said, "... The arrangements here are very good. There is an arrangement for everything - for food and accommodation... the roads are also good."

"We go to Kumbh Mela wherever it is organised. I live in a small temple - I go to every pilgrim in India...," another devotee said.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Notably, the entry route to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit route will be via Triveni Marg. During the major bathing festivals, the Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed for visitors.

Parking lots for vehicles coming from Jaunpur would include Chini Mill Parking, Purva Surdas Parking, Garapur Road, Samyamai Temple Kachar Parking and Badra Saunoti Rahimapur Marg, Northern/Southern Parking.

Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar talked about the preparations made for the Mahakumbh, saying that attention has been paid to the infrastructure of the railway stations.

"A lot of attention has been paid to the infrastructure of the railway stations. We have built new stations. We will run around 13,000 trains including the special and regular trains. This time 10,000 regular and 3,000 special trains will run," Kumar told ANI.