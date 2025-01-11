Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Video: Car in Nitish Kumar's Convoy Gets Stuck In Bihar, Cops Provide Helping Hand

Published 16:26 IST, January 11th 2025

Video: Car in Nitish Kumar's Convoy Gets Stuck In Bihar, Cops Provide Helping Hand

A vehicle in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was pushed by security personnel as it failed to start in Darbhanga on Saturday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Car assigned in convoy of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar got stuck in Darbhanga | Image: PTI

Patna: A vehicle in Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade was pushed by security personnel as it failed to start in Darbhanga on Saturday. 

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who arrived in Darbhanga earlier today, inaugurated and dedicated developmental projects worth Rs 180 crore.

Car In Nitish Kumar’s Convoy Stuck | WATCH

‘Made Mistake Going With RJD’

Bihar CM said that JDU-led Bihar government is working wholeheartedly for women which was not the case in Mahagathbandhan. CM Kumar admitted that he made a mistake over his past alliance with RJD.  

"What was the condition of women earlier? Since we started the 'Jeevika Didi' scheme - women are happy, and whenever they need help, they are given help...I had mistakenly gone with them (opposition), but now I am with my old friends. Did they (Opposition) do any work for women? We have worked for everyone - be it Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward, Dalits or women. People should remember this," he said.

 

Updated 16:26 IST, January 11th 2025

