Video Shows Car Falling From First Floor Parking Space After Breaking Wall In Pune Society

Pune: In a strange incident, a car that was parked on the first floor parking space of a residential complex fell down accidentally after breaking the back guard wall in Pune. The incident was captured on the CCTV.

According to the video, it seemed a usual day until the car fell down from the first floor parking space. The video begins with a white car entering the society. As the white vehicle took a left turn, likely towards the parking space, a black car is seen sliding backwards from the first floor, breaking the rear wall and falling down on the ground.

At first, the car’s rear side touches the ground while the front end is seen resting on the edge of the first floor, somehow stopping the vehicle from falling down fully.

Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident. It is yet not clear what caused the incident. Whether there was someone inside the car who miscalculated the parking space or the car slide backwards due to some technical issue. This is still to be discovered.