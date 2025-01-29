Prayagraj: A video shows a massive crowd breaking barricades and rushing towards the Sangam, causing chaos and leading to a stampede at the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident resulted in multiple casualties and left several injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Police attempted to manage the crowd, but as seen in the footage, they struggled to control the overwhelming rush of devotees.

Mauni Amavasya is one of the holiest days for taking a dip at Triveni Sangam. Tens of thousands of pilgrims have arrived for this sacred occasion, which occurs once in 144 years.

Massive Crowd at Maha Kumbh: Stampede-Like Situation at Triveni Sangam

A stampede-like situation reportedly broke out as the influx of devotees surged at the religious gathering. However, officials have assured that the situation is under control.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, considered the world's largest religious gathering, has drawn crores of devotees seeking blessings through the sacred snan. Authorities have urged people to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with the administration.

What Led to Stampede?

Massive rush for Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ at Sangam caused the Stampede, over 30 people including women and children are injured and casualties are also feared. Thousands of thousands devotees thronged Maha Kumbh Nagar to bathe in the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious occasion, at a particular time, causing a stampede to break out.

The stampede started from pole no. 165 at the Sangam Nose as only one entry and exit bridge was opened for public while one entry and exit was dedicated for the akharas. Barricades near the Triveni Sangam were knocked off due to the unprecedented rush, resulting in a chaos and a stampede broke out; over 30 devotees including women have been injured and casualties are also feared.

Prayagraj Situation Under Control: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday appealed to devotees at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them and advised to not insist on taking a dip at the Sangam Ghat due to large crowds.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's remark came after a stampede-like situation on Wednesday early morning.

He said that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. He said that a few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg.

"Around 8-10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj today. There is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the Sangam Nose. A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

"Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in," he added.