Published 17:02 IST, February 12th 2025

Video Surfaces Showing AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and Supporters' Aggression Towards Police

The video shows Khan and his supporters surrounding the police car, using abusive language, and opening the vehicle door to pull the supporters out.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video Surfaces Showing AAP’s Amanatullah Khan and Supporters' Aggression Towards Police | Image: X

New Delhi: A video has surfaced showing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan's supporters forcing people out of a police vehicle. This incident reportedly took place on the eve of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The video shows Khan and his supporters surrounding the police car, using abusive language, and opening the vehicle door to pull the supporters out. 

According to Delhi Police, they had received information that Amanatullah Khan was standing with a crowd of supporters in his constituency late at night. 

Since the Model Code of Conduct was in place, the police arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd. However, during this time, Khan and his supporters reportedly misbehaved with the police. 

The police detained 4 of Khan's supporters and placed them in a police vehicle. The police had filed an FIR against Khan and his supporters following the incident.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 17:02 IST, February 12th 2025

