  • We Have Freed People Earning Upto Rs 12-Lakh From Paying Income Tax, Says PM Modi

Published 18:19 IST, February 4th 2025

We Have Freed People Earning Upto Rs 12-Lakh From Paying Income Tax, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the government’s efforts to enhance savings of the middle class by reducing income tax in the Union Budget 2025-26.

Reported by: Digital Desk
We Have Freed People Earning Upto Rs 12-Lakh From Paying Income Tax, Says PM Modi | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the government’s efforts to enhance savings of the middle class by reducing income tax in the Union Budget 2025-26. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, while addressing the motion of thanks on the President's address, PM Modi said, “We have freed people earning up to Rs 12-lakh from paying income tax.” The prime minister stated that his government healed the wounds and has now applied bandages too to the middle class.

Addressing the Parliament, PM Narendra Modi said, "In the last 10 years, we have enhanced savings of the middle class by reducing Income Tax." He even recalled the time before his government came to power in the Centre in 2014 and drew a comparison with the then Congress-led government.

"Before 2014, such 'bombs' were hurled and 'bullets' were shot, which affected the lives of people. We gradually healed those wounds and moved forward," the prime minister emphasised highlighting the major increase in tax exemption limits.

"In 2013-2014, tax exemption was only on Rs 2 Lakh income. Today, there is an Income tax exemption on Rs 12 lakh income. We healed wounds and today we have applied bandages too," PM Modi stressed.

He also announced that with the addition of the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, salaried individuals will not have to pay any tax on income up to Rs 12.75 Lakh after April 1.
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:19 IST, February 4th 2025

