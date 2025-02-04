'Those Who Have Photo Sessions In Huts Of Poor...': PM Modi Slams Rahul Gandhi For Calling President's Address 'Boring'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore apart the Congress and the Gandhi family while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, addressing the motion of thanks on the President's address. Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark against President Droupadi Murmu , when he deemed her address in the Parliament as boring, PM Modi stated that those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor for their entertainment will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring. He took a subtle dig at the Gandhi family, saying that his government did true service, while in the five decades of the previous government, only false slogans were given.

Taking a jibe at the Gandhi family, the prime minister said, "We have given the poor true development, not false slogans." He further added, "The pain of the poor, the suffering of the common man, the dreams of the middle class cannot be understood just like that, it requires passion. I have to say with sadness that some people do not have it."

PM Modi also talked about his government's focus on providing basic amenities to the poor. "Till now 4 crore houses have been given to the poor. Only those who have lived a difficult life understand the price of getting a house. Earlier women had to suffer a lot, due to lack of toilet facilities. Those who have these facilities cannot understand the problems of these people. We have given more than 12 crore toilets."

In a veiled attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, he criticised some leaders for being out of touch with the common people. "Some leaders are focused on the stylish bathrooms in their homes. Our focus is on providing tap water to every home. We have provided tap water to 12 crore people. Our focus is on building houses for the poor."