  • Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Snow in J&K and Rain in These States | Check Details

Published 09:45 IST, January 20th 2025

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Snow in J&K and Rain in These States | Check Details

There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Snow in J&K and Rain in These States | Check Details | Image: META AI

Bandipora (J&K): Rain and snowfall are expected in Jammu and Kashmir, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will likely witness rainfall over the next five days due to two western disturbances, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.  

Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall making it a tourist's wonderland. The higher altitudes of Bandipora, including the border areas of Gurez, Dawar, and Tulail, were also blanketed in snow after the heavy snowfall.

The District Administration of Bandipora reported snowfall and snow winds at Razdan Top. However, the 85 km-long Bandipora-Gurez road remains operational for now, ensuring connectivity despite the weather conditions.

Rainfall Predicted in Punjab, Haryana and These States

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days.

There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will prevail till coming two to three days."

As Jammu and Kashmir experience 'Chillai Kalan,' a 40-day period of harsh winter, the Bhalessa area of Doda has transformed into a winter paradise following a fresh spell of snowfall.

Inclement weather conditions continued in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and several other parts of the territory, as winter's chill intensified.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Srinagar City was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius at 11:30 am.

The temperature recorded in Gulmarg is -1.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam is 0.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal is 6.6 degrees Celsius, Kupwara is 2.4 degrees Celsius, Katra is 14.6 degrees Celsius and Jammu City is 16.6 degrees Celsius.

However, the regional Met Department haven't issued any kind of warnings for all districts of the capital city.

Chillai Kalan is a 40-day period of extreme cold in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Also known as Chilla-i-Kalan, meaning "forty days of intense cold," this period is marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

The region typically experiences significant snowfall, disrupting daily life. During this time, temperatures often drop to extremely low levels, leading to the freezing of water bodies, including parts of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Updated 09:49 IST, January 20th 2025

Haryana Himachal Pradesh

