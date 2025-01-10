What Is Ahmedabadi Attitude? PM Modi's Unmissable

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has talked about ‘Ahmedabadi Attitude’ and him also being a one, in a candid conversation during his first ever Podcast with Indian entrepreneur and investor Nikhil Kamath.

When asked by Nikhil Kamath on the Podcast that people say one needs a thick skin for being a politician because there is trolling, PM Modi explained what's an Ahmedabadi attitude and said, “there is a need for sensitive people in politics who feel happy about others welfare and one should accept that this allegation and counter-allegations will keep going on but if you are right and have done no wrong then you won’t be affected by it.”

When asked is social media important in today's age as he was Chief Minister in pre-social media era and Prime Minister in post-social media era, seen both the times, PM Modi said, “When I meet class class 8-9 people, I love having chat with them, sometimes they meet me. They ask me how does he feel when he watches himself on TV or when I face all the abuse… I tell them a joke and say I'm an Ahmedabadi and an Ahmedabadi tells a lot of jokes.”